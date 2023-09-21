Offset dialed up the romance for his sixth wedding anniversary with Cardi B, surprising the "Bongos" rapper with a mesmerizing array of flowers and candles in the entryway of their home.

Cardi shared a video of the dazzling display on Instagram, standing on the threshold of the house as Beyoncé's "Summertime" plays loudly in the background. She hums and sings along to the song, highlighting the line "Have a son for you, a little girl for me. Together we'll raise a family." Cardi and Offset are parents to 5-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.

"Thank you sooo much baby 💕 Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you.I love the fact that I’m with a grown a** man that’s going to provide, protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth, my attitude, my confidence my weakness and all this A**!!😜" she captioned the post. "MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall 😩 Happy anniversary to US"

Offset also took to Instagram to gush over his wife, sharing pics of her posing alongside the massive floral arrangement for scale.

"Happy anniversary my beautiful Gorgeous Pretty Wife. Since I met you I grown to become a better man no matter what you have my back and I can trust you with my life blessed to have a loyal strong woman on my side…you blessed me with beautiful kids you are my safe place in this crazy world 🌎" he wrote. "You believe in me more than I do sometimes… I couldn’t imagine a life without you….. we gone continue life together I LOVE YOU ❤️"

The couple also doubled down with gushy comments on each other's respective posts, with Cardi adding: "Ride for you 🏎️ and you know that." Over on her page, Offset commented, "I Love You 4Ever."

The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary on Sept. 20. The musicians quietly tied the knot in a secret 2017 wedding, with Cardi opening up about the experience in a post several months later.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" Cardi wrote on Twitter at the time.

According to Cardi, she and Offset were sleeping in one morning when they "woke up and decided to get married."

"We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no makeup and no ring!" Cardi recalled. "I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!"

Last week, Offset, 31, and Cardi, 30, stepped out together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards with the Migos alum addressing the possibility of collaborating with his better half in the studio after their headline-making track, "Jealousy," dropped over the summer.

Offset revealed to ET that the pair is most certainly doing "more cooking in the pot" when it comes to future collaborations.

But what about a future album collaboration?

"You never know, you never know," Offset responded as his voice reached a higher pitch. "I would love to do that [a collaborative album] with my lady, you know? I love to do everything with my beautiful lady. She looks so beautiful tonight if I must say."

Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Offset couldn't get enough of Cardi's show-stopping wardrobe -- a strapless gown by Dilara Findikoglu covered in beads and hair clips -- and he wanted to let the world know.

"I'm just staring at her as I walk with her, you know?" said the rapper before summarizing with one word just how stunning she looked: "lethal."

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion put on a show-stopping performance with their "Bongos" music video, in which the "WAP" collaborators donned Michael Costello bodysuits for an elaborate dance number.

See the epic moment in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT: