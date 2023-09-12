Cardi B and Offset may be cooking up a little more than just a collaborative track. Speaking to ET's Rachel Smith on the pink carpet at Tuesday's 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Offset played coy while flashing a smile when the subject of a collaborative album was broached.

The 31-year-old rapper and his "I Like It" rapper wife recently dropped their track, "Jealousy," and it was only natural to wonder if the hip-hop power couple had something more in store. Offset revealed on Tuesday that the couple is most certainly doing "more cooking in the pot" when it comes to future collaborations.

But what about a future album collaboration?

"You never know, you never know," Offset responded as his voice reached a higher pitch. "I would love to do that [a collaborative album] with my lady, you know? I love to do everything with my beautiful lady. She looks so beautiful tonight if I must say."

Getty

Offset couldn't get enough of Cardi's show-stopping wardrobe -- a strapless gown by Dilara Findikoglu covered in beads and hair clips -- and he wanted to let the world know.

"I'm just staring at her as I walk with her, you know?" said the rapper before summarizing with one word just how stunning she looked: "lethal."

And, speaking of looking lethal, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion put on a show-stopping performance with their "Bongos" music video, in which the "WAP" collaborators donned Michael Costello bodysuits for an elaborate dance number.

"I pulled up here and there, here and there," said Offset when asked if he was on set the day Cardi and Megan filmed their music video. "I've seen her doing her thing. She worked very hard on that video. I'm so proud of her. She did a great job. [Choreography] was immaculate."

Cardi is nominated in the Best Hip-Hop category for her collaboration with GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2."

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is coming to you live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from this year’s VMAs, including the complete list of the nominees and the night's big winners.

RELATED CONTENT: