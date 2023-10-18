Offset and Cardi B's marriage has been through plenty of public ups and downs, but the Set It Off rapper has learned his lesson about how to resolve their issues privately.

During a recent Call Her Daddy appearance, Offset looked back on the tumultuous nature of his previously on-and-off relationship with the "Bongos" rapper, who has broken up with him several times in the past amid reports that he was unfaithful.

The pair tied the knot and secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off -- they have maintained a strong relationship.

"I feel like people dive into negativity," Offset said when discussing the public's response to his past infidelity -- namely, how fans continue bringing it up online. "Also, I feel like there be a hate train of people that don't like my wife and she does everything else to the T, so that's the only thing you can attack. It's like, we're all humans but I hate that s**t."

He continues, "At the end of the day it does affect home and we get past s**t, move past s**t and grow up. I was married very young; I was 26 years old, getting married as a mega superstar... fastest life ever. I made mistakes."

The 31-year-old calls the situation "f**ked up," saying that he feels like fans are "consistently trying to punch somebody and bring a family down. I don't think people value or understand the value of family in this day and age."

Cardi and Offset share two children -- daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships. When discussing his infidelity, the rapper reiterates that it's a "family thing and it impacts not just one person."

The rapper says he and his wife have gotten to the point where they regard comments from outsiders dismissively. "Live your life and stay out of mine," he says.

As for his relationship with Cardi, Offset admits that it took work for the couple to reestablish their trust in one another. Sharing that he had to work on being selfish and respecting his wife's position, the former Migos member says that the pair both worked on "being more communicative about s**t."

"Communication is key, not communicating f**ks s**t up," he notes. "It takes work! What you did was selfish so it's their turn to be selfish and you need to comfort them. Luckily, I have a very loyal one, so I don't want to lose her for nothing. I love her to death. My kids, my son, my daughters -- I don't ever want to take myself away from them [because of] my dumbass decisions."

"That s**t hurts you," Offset adds when discussing how his actions affected his family.

It certainly seems like the couple has come a long way since their turbulent early days. In a May profile piece with Variety, Offset had nothing but praise for Cardi, and said their relationship was "icon status."

"She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it's the music, but I play behind the scenes; it's my wife so I want to make sure she win," he said about his spouse, whom he referred to as "my bestie."

"We are a great team," he added. "We're a powerhouse at this point."

Cardi also spoke with Variety for the profile, and shared, "What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It's handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career."

The couple celebrated six years of marriage on Sept. 20, which saw Offset surprising Cardi with a mesmerizing array of flowers and candles in the entryway of their home. Cardi shared a video of the dazzling display on Instagram, showing her standing on the threshold of the house as Beyoncé's "Summertime" plays loudly in the background.

Offset also took to Instagram to gush over his wife, sharing pics of her posing alongside the massive floral arrangement for scale.

The couple doubled down with gushy comments on each other's respective posts, with Cardi adding: "Ride for you 🏎️ and you know that." Over on her page, Offset commented, "I Love You 4Ever."

