Offset has, once again, topped himself in the romance department when it comes to gift-giving.

On Wednesday, Cardi B showed off the sweet display her husband set up to celebrate her 31st birthday. The "Bongos" rapper shared an Instagram video capturing how Offset filled their home with extravagant pink decor in honor of her special day.

In the video, Cardi walks down a flight of stairs that are covered with white candles and pink rose petals. The petals create a path that leads to a room filled with multiple rose bushes, a ceiling full of balloons, and letter balloons that spell out "Happy Birthday."

In the center of the room is a large floral heart with Cardi's name spelled out in white lettering. The "Up" rapper pans the camera throughout the room as she thanks her husband, 31, for the sweet gesture.

"Thank you soo much babe @offsetyrn ...you always go beyond for me," the GRAMMY winner gushes in her caption. "I love your skin, I love your face, I love your body, your ankles, I love your soul, I love your heart, I love your fart[s], I love your faith, I love your talent, I will BITE anybody for you lmaaooooo ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The couple took to their Instagram Story to share clips from their night out, celebrating Cardi's birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood. While Cardi only shared a clip of the two smooching on their way to dinner, Offset shared several from the main event, including clips of Cardi gleefully opening her presents and blowing out the candles on her birthday cake -- which featured an image of Cardi from the cover art of her latest single.

The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary on Sept. 20. The musicians quietly tied the knot in a secret 2017 wedding, with Cardi opening up about the experience in a post several months later.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" Cardi wrote on Twitter at the time.

According to Cardi, she and Offset were sleeping in one morning when they "woke up and decided to get married."

"We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no makeup and no ring!" Cardi recalled. "I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on one knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!"

When ET spoke with Offset at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, the rapper played coy while flashing a smile when the subject of a collaborative album with his wife was broached.

Offset shared that the couple is most certainly doing "more cooking in the pot" when it comes to future collaborations, but as for a future album collaboration? "You never know, you never know," Offset responded as his voice reached a higher pitch. "I would love to do that [a collaborative album] with my lady, you know? I love to do everything with my beautiful lady."

Fans can only hope!

