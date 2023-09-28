Cardi B may be able to spit some spicy bars, but she was rendered 'tongue drunk' by spicy wings during her Hot Ones interview.

The rapper's episode dropped on Thursday, during which host Sean Evans asked the 30-year-old a wide range of questions that covered her hip-hop idols, whether she believes in aliens, her love for President Franklin D. Roosevelt and her obsession with learning about World War II.

Throughout the interview, the mother of two struggled to take on the "wings of death" challenge, which she openly admitted scared her. "It's like I'm setting myself up to have diarrhea," she quipped at the beginning of the interview. "I know what's gonna happen later on but this is worth it though because I'm telling you, my fans [have] been begging me to do this show for so long. I have to give it to them and I'm so scared, oh my gosh."

Despite her trepidation, the GRAMMY winner bravely took on the task as she revealed that she doesn't believe aliens exist -- questioning why they haven't invaded Earth yet if they do -- and opened up about why she finds it "annoying" to re-record her songs for pop radio.

She explained that she recently went through the process to record a radio-friendly version of her new collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos."

"Annoying!" she yelled. "So annoying. I was so over it. In ['Bongos'] I'd be like, 'N***a, eat this a** like a plum.' So [when] I'm doing the clean version, I'm like, 'Baby, eat it up like a plum.' [But] they're like, 'No you still can't play that for pop radio.' Whatever. So I'm like, 'Baby, eat these peaches and plums.' That sounds so corny, that sounds like Kidz Bop. But, I had no choice. So baby, eat these peaches and plums."

At one point during the interview, Cardi looked back on a fond memory of when Migos freestyled a rap version of Llama Llama Red Pajama. The former rap trio included Cardi's husband, Offset, Quavo and the late Takeoff. The group released their fourth and final studio album, Culture III, in 2021 before officially disbanding.

During an appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles in 2017, the trio read the children's book to the beat of their song, "Bad and Boujee," a moment that instantly went viral.

"I love that book ... I can only picture when Migos was doing it," Cardi told Evans. "Good memories. I love having good memories of them in my head."

Now that Cardi has fulfilled her fans' Hot Ones wish, she can continue to focus on her upcoming new album. "Bongos" marks another entry to her back-to-back collabs this year. The rapper scored a summer hit with Latto on "Put It On Da Floor Again," joined FendiDa Rappa on "Point Me 2," and, most recently, she featured on her husband Offset's one-off single, "Jealousy."

The rapper hasn't shared if "Bongos" will end up on her upcoming album, but she did give fans an update on the long-awaited release in an interview with Vogue México y Latinoamérica.

"I'm not going to release any more collaborations, I'm going to put out my next solo single," she told the outlet in August, adding that she was "working on the cover art and ideas for the next record" at the time.

The new album -- still untitled -- doesn't have an official release date but will mark the first solo full-length from Cardi since her breakout debut, Invasion of Privacy, dropped in 2018.

Chatting with SiriusXM's DJ Whoo Kid for his show, Whoo's House, Cardi reiterated that the album doesn't have a title but shared that she has a date in mind. But fans shouldn't get excited!

"I have a day. It's not coming around my birthday," the rapper said to quell any theories. "It's not coming around my birthday. It's not. Imma let y'all know -- matter of fact, I don't want nothing coming out in the month of October. October is my month."

Watch Cardi B's Hot Ones interview below.

