Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, is in hot water after violating the terms of his probation. Petty posted clips on social media where he appeared to threaten rapper Offset, the husband of Minaj's former adversary, Cardi B.

According to documents obtained by ET, Petty has been ordered to serve 120 days of home detention. The court order was filed Wednesday in the Central District of California, after Petty was "recorded on video making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.”

The referenced video clips were posted to social media on Sept. 16, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the clips, which have been reposted online and are filled with expletives, Petty and two other men are seen standing on a sidewalk in New York City, repeatedly referencing Offset. At one point, Petty says, "You plan that vacation, you'll be planning your funeral."

In July 2022, Petty was sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2021, and was sentenced to a mix of in-home confinement, probation and fines, ET confirmed at the time.

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald sentenced Mr. Petty to three years of probation, one year of home confinement, and ordered him to pay a fine of $55,000," a public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's office in Los Angeles told ET at the time.

Petty's sex offender registration is a result of a 1994 incident where a 16-year-old girl reported that Petty raped her at knifepoint. Petty, who was also 16 at the time, was charged with first-degree rape. He initially denied the accusations, before pleading guilty to attempted rape. He served more than four years in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

In November 2019, during a traffic stop, law enforcement discovered that Petty had yet to register as a sex offender in California after he moved to the state from New York, according to his booking sheet, which ET previously obtained.

He was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in California in March 2020, after which time he self-surrendered, the U.S. Marshalls confirmed on social media. At the time, Petty was released on a $20,000 bond.

Minaj, who has defended her husband against social media criticism, married Petty in October 2019, and they are parents to an almost 2-year-old son, whom they refer to publicly as Papa Bear.

Minaj and Cardi have a history of tension as well. In 2018, Cardi attacked Minaj at Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event during New York Fashion Week. At the time, an eyewitness told ET that Cardi lunged at Minaj and tried to "kick and punch" the rapper. Minaj's security created a barricade between the two women and Cardi then threw one of her shoes at Minaj, which was caught by Minaj's security.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi later claimed that Minaj commented on her then-newborn daughter, Kulture.

"When you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**kin off!!" Cardi wrote in a social media post.

Minaj denied speaking about Cardi and Offset's daughter on her Queen Radio show.

"I didn't say or never did talk about anyone's child... I am not a clown, that's clown s**t," she said at the time.

Minaj and Cardi both recently attended the MTV Video Music Awards, which Minaj hosted, earlier this month at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Cardi performed her new song, "Bongos," at the show alongside Megan Thee Stallion, while Minaj also gave a performance.

