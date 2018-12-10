Nicki Minaj is pushing back against critics of her new boyfriend, Kenneth Petty.



The rapstress posted a photo over the weekend that seemed to confirm she and Petty are an item now. In the image, he's holding her leg up as she leans into him and rests her hand on his shoulders. However, countless fans have come forward voicing their disapproval of this relationship, particularly when it was discovered that he is a level two sex offender after being convicted of an attempted rape in 1995.



When one fan suggested that it wasn’t rape because he and the victim were both minors in 1994, the 36-year-old rapper reinforced that defense.



“He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship. But go [off] internet,” she wrote. “Ya'll can’t run my life. Ya’ll can’t even run ya’ll own life.”

Minaj is currently celebrating her birthday (which was actually Dec. 8) in Turks and Caicos where she has continued to post photos and videos flouting her boyfriend's critics.



“Oh they wanna talk?” she captioned two photos; one of herself in Petty's arms and another in which she's wearing nothing but bikini bottoms while on the edge of the bed with her boyfriend. “Let’s give’m [something] to talk about.”



She also previously posted a video of her and her new beau on a jet ski as she played with a flower-crown filter.

On top of attempted rape, the Queens Co. D.A.'s office confirmed to ET that Petty also pled guilty to manslaughter in the first degree on March 2, 2006, and was sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison. However, according to the NY DOC page, he only served seven years and was paroled in September 2013.



