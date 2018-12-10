Did Nicki Minaj just confirm she's dating Kenneth Petty?

The "Barbie Dreams" rapper seemingly made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend, posting a flirty photo of the two snapped from her 36th birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos.

In the pic, Minaj, chic in a striped crop top with white pants, wrapped her leg around Petty, who held onto her thigh and looked at her lovingly.

"Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happened?" Minaj captioned it, quoting lyrics from "Hello" by Adele. "It's no secret that the both of us... are running out of time."

While Minaj's most loyal fans showered her with love, others started slamming the potential new relationship after digging up information on Petty's background. A quick search revealed that Petty, 40, is a level two registered sex offender in New York. He was convicted in April 1995 for attempted rape in the first degree with a 16-year-old girl, a crime committed in September 1994.

Minaj -- who turned 36 on Dec. 8 -- has since disabled the comments on the post, which also features a solo shot of Petty looking off into the distance. See more pics and videos from her birthday celebrations below:

