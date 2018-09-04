Nicki Minaj knows what she wants.

After rapping about wanting sex three times a night in her new song “Barbie Dreams,” the 35-year-old rapper opened up about her bedroom demands on Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"If you have someone that you don’t see on a regular basis… if you see them once or twice a week, then yeah, three times a night!” Minaj insisted. "When I see you, three times a night! And if you can’t hang, goodbye. I’m not wasting my time.”

As for the timing, Minaj added that there should be, "No more than a half an hour between each thing,” and noted, "I hate cuddling after. Once I get mine, if I feel really really great, then leave me alone!”

She’s also not a big fan of foreplay.

"Definitely get to it. Do your foreplay stuff, do what you’ve have to do and hurry up,” she said. "I ain’t got time for all of that.”

The “Chun-Li” emcee shut down rumours that she’s ever dated Drake, but shyly admitted there’s a “new boy” in her life.

"Fairly new. He’s been around for a couple weeks now. I’m just chilling,” she said. "I’ve always been in a relationship my whole life. I was in a relationship since I was 15 years old. This is the first time that I’m single and I’m happier. I’m more free. I used to feel like I had to have a man, and I want every woman out there to know you absolutely don’t."

Minaj also addressed her on-going feud with rapper Travis Scott, declaring, "I felt like I wanted to punch him in his f**king face. It’s not anger. It’s just what’s right and what’s wrong, what’s fair.”

She went on to explain, "It’s just when you have a no. 2 album to someone who’s selling shirts and merch and is selling passes for a tour that’s not even announced yet, it feels like you’re being tricked. It feels like someone is playing a game and beating you at a game as opposed to just selling music. I want to sell music."

Minaj said that despite some backlash to her public attacks on Scott, she doesn’t plan to back down anytime soon.

"I don’t like being bullied, and I don’t like being taken advantage of and sometimes people use scare tactics against you because they know, especially as a black woman, that people will call you angry or bitter,” she said, adding, “And so now it’s almost like we’re not allowed to defend ourselves or stand up for ourselves, and I’m not going to have that."

Minaj has been very candid about her grievances against Scott. Watch the clip below for more:

