Nicki Minaj is clearing the air when it comes to her relationship with Kylie Jenner.

On Thursday's episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music's Beats 1, the 35-year-old rapper said she has nothing but love for the 21-year-old reality star, after continuing to slam Jenner's boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. Minaj has taken shots at Scott after his album, Astroworld, was No. 1 the same week as the release of her album, Queen, accusing him of using Jenner's fame to promote his new music. She also had a problem with him selling merchandise and tickets for his upcoming tour with album downloads and having those count as album sales.

The beef spilled on to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, when Jenner appeared to avoid an awkward run-in with Minaj on the red carpet. Minaj addressed the video on Thursday.

"For the record, I f**king love Kylie. And that's not gonna change," Minaj said. "She has been put in an awkward situation."

"I love Kylie and so do my fans," she continued. "[Her sister] Kim was on my first Queen Radio show. So, we're not gonna do that."

Minaj also said she couldn't knock Jenner for standing by her man. In a Twitter rant this past Sunday, Minaj called out the makeup mogul for Instagramming about Scott's tour and writing that she and their daughter, Stormi, were going to be there. “I put my blood sweat and tears into writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her and Stormi," she wrote, in part. "lol. I'm actually laughing."

But Minaj took a more conciliatory tone on Thursday.

"It's obvious she's gotta ride for her man," Minaj said. "She's a dope girl and has done nothing wrong."

Minaj's close friend and collaborator, Ariana Grande, also clarified her thoughts on Scott and Jenner on Thursday, after Grande threw a little shade at Scott during a listening session for her new album, Sweetener, in Chicago. When Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, took the stage to praise the 25-year-old singer and declare that her album would “100 percent” make it to No. 1 that week, she cracked, “We have three days left, you don’t know what Travis could pull."

The singer later took to Twitter to stress that she was joking.

"I adore Travis & Kylie and I love the Astroworld album a joke issa joke watch the video, stop using me for clickbait so I can come online n celebrate my number one too pls!" she wrote. "hip hip hooray!"

i adore travis & kylie and i love the astroworld album a joke issa joke watch the video, stop using me for clickbait so i can come online n celebrate my number one too pls ! hip hip hooray ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 23, 2018

Meanwhile, Minaj had some harsh words for 26-year-old Scott on Tuesday's Queen Radio.

"What we're not gonna do is have that auto-tune man selling f**king sweaters telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f**king didn't," Minaj said. "You stupid f**k. You got your f**king homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off."

"When [Travis] comes along and sells a tour pass that has nothing to do with his f**king music and says he’s sold more than Kanye West and Nas—no you f**king didn’t, keep it the f**k real," she continued. "I know I’m that b**ch, I know I’m number one."

