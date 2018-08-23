Ariana Grande has decided to “sweeten” the on-going shade between her bestie Nicki Minaj and rapper Travis Scott.

On Wednesday, the “R.E.M.” singer, 25, performed for fans at a listening session for her new album, Sweetener, in Chicago. While there, her famed manager, Scooter Braun, took the stage to praise Grande and declare that her album would “100 percent” make it to no. 1 that week.

“We have three days left, you don’t know what Travis could pull,” Grande said in a series of videos and recollections from fans at the event.

Minaj, who released her album, Queen, last week, has been relentless in her attacks on Scott, whose album, Astroworld, hit no. 1 in its first week.

First, the “Chun-Li” rapper took to Twitter to shade Scott and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner earlier this week.

“I put my blood sweat and tears into writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her and Stormi. lol. I’m actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus and thank you to my fans.”

At the time, Minaj, 35, also claimed she spoke with Scott, adding, “He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.”

But at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday, Scott took to the stage, proudly declaring that Astroworld was, in fact, no. 1, which many thought might be a dig at Minaj. He also traveled to Toronto, Canada, on Tuesday to perform in concert with another artist at-odds with Minaj, Drake.

Minaj also blasted Scott and Jenner on Tuesday’s episode of Queen Radio on Apple Music’s Beats 1, saying, “What we’re not gonna do is have that auto-tune man selling f**king sweaters and telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f**king didn’t.”

She went on to add, “You stupid f**k. You got your f**king homeboy talking for you and you got your girlfriend selling tour passes. Stop it. Knock it the f**k off.”

Grande and Minaj were thick as thieves at Monday’s VMAs, with Grande even helping Minaj with her dress’ train as she walked onto the stage. The pair have collaborated on multiple songs together and even share a label.

Drama aside, Grande seemed to have a great time at her listening session on Wednesday. She shared a series of black and white photos from the event, including one of her kissing her fiance, Pete Davidson.

