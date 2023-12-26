Cardi B was in the holiday spirit! On Christmas Eve, the "Money" rapper showed off the custom decorations for her and Offset's two children.

"Merry Christmas eve🎄🎁From my home to yours❤️ Thank you @david_christophers_inc," Cardi captioned a video of her over-the-top holiday decor.

The mother of two began the video by showing off her living room and unfinished dining area, which was adorned with a festive table runner.

The "Bongos" rapper then showcased one of her many trees, starting with the one for her and Offset's 5-year-old daughter, Kulture.

"This is my daughter's Christmas tree," she said as she panned the camera to a white Hello Kitty-themed tree.

"This is my son's Christmas tree. It's Baby Shark-themed," she continued as she walked over to a white tree that had blue Baby Shark ornaments, decorated for her and Offset's 2-year-old son, Wave.

Cardi then showed off the family Christmas tree, which had three-tiers and was decorated with bright gold lights.

The festivities continued as Cardi shared pictures of Kulture and Wave playing with their gifts. And while he didn't appear in the video, her ex, Offset, shared clips of his children in Cardi's house over the holiday weekend.

In a clip shared on both of their Instagram accounts, Cardi and Offset's son plays with a Rocket, as Cardi tells him to say, "Takeoff, Rocket."

The Christmas festivities come after Cardi took to Instagram Live to emotionally slam Offset, and confirm that she split from the Migos rapper.

The couple tied the knot in 2017. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships. During the course of their marriage, Cardi has filed for divorce twice, but has yet to file docs for this recent breakup.

