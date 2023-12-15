Cardi B Cries During Emotional Instagram Live as She Slams Offset

Be careful with Cardi B -- or she'll take it to Instagram Live.

On Friday, the "Bongos" rapper had a passionate message for her estranged husband, Offset, which led to her breaking down in tears.

During the live, Cardi's face did not appear in the video, but she could be heard speaking directly to the camera.

"A m***a f**ka will play in your f**king face, over and over again, until you be like watch what I'm about to do, watch what I'm about to say. This m***a f**ka really like to play games with me when I'm at my most vulnerable time. When I'm not the most confident," she said.

Cardi continued her message to the Migos rapper, noting that she didn't do anything on Thursday while he celebrated his birthday with a star-studded party.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"He like to play games with me 'cause he knows I'm not an easy girl," she said. "He knows, yesterday, I could have been out, I could have been chilling, I could have been doing this and that. He knows I'm in my house. He knows that I'm chilling. He knows I'm not doing the most."

Cardi became emotional as she expressed how she's been holding back when it comes to "sparing" Offset.

"You been f**king feeling yourself you b***h a** n---- because of your b***h a** album and sh*t and you really been f**king dong me doing me dirty," she said before crying. "After so many f**king years that I m***a f**kn helped your a**, not even a f**king thank you that I got from your b***h a**."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The GRAMMY-winning rapper ended by saying that she has to take to the internet because, "whenever I f**king tell you something, you don't take s**t seriously."

Aside from her rant, Cardi took to X (formally known as Twitter) to address her husband in a since-deleted tweet.

@OffsetYRN you a b***h a** n---- …and trust me imma f**kn take it there," she wrote.

Cardi's emotional IG live came four days after she confirmed that she has been "single for a minute" and ended her relationship with Offset.

After sharing that she has been dropping subtle hints to her followers, via social media, the 31-year-old rapper noted that sharing the news was a challenge.

"I have been afraid to... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind," she said.

Cardi's live came amid claims from rapper Blueface that Offset had been intimate with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, during his relationship with Cardi. Offset vehemently denied the allegations, responding to Blueface's accusations with a tweet that read, "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real Talk man you need some help!"

Fans took note that it could be the end of their relationship, when Offset and Cardi unfollowed each other on social media at the beginning of the month.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, shares two children: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships. During the course of their marriage, Cardi filed for divorce twice. So far, the "Money" rapper has yet to file documents.

RELATED CONTENT: