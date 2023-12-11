Cardi B took to Instagram Live on Monday to announce that she is officially single, confirming her breakup with fellow rapper Offset. The "Up" singer admitted that she has been "single for a while" but was unsure how to share the news with her fans.

During the live session, Cardi expressed, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think it's true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now."

The 31-year-old rapper acknowledged her struggle in breaking the news, saying, "I have been afraid to... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind."

Cardi emphasized that she was ready for a fresh start in 2024, expressing excitement for a new life and a new beginning. The news follows reports that both Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram, accompanied by cryptic messages on Cardi's Instagram Story about outgrowing relationships and putting herself first.

Cardi B/Instagram Story

Cardi B/Instagram Story

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, share two children: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

While Offset hasn't posted anything to his page about their split, the 31-year-old former Migos member was noticeably absent over the weekend when Cardi made her runway debut at Balenciaga's Fall 24 Show in Los Angeles.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Amid the breakup revelation, Offset faced additional challenges as rapper Blueface made explicit claims on X (formerly Twitter) that Offset had been intimate with Chrisean Rock. Offset vehemently denied the allegations, responding to Blueface's accusations with a tweet that read, "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real Talk man you need some help!"

The drama unfolded further on social media, with Blueface insisting that Chrisean slept with Offset and providing details of the alleged encounter, including the date and time.

