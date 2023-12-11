News

Cardi B Confirms Breakup From Offset, Reveals She's 'Been Single for a Minute Now'

By Anthony Dominic
Published: 5:24 AM PST, December 11, 2023

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and share two children together.

Cardi B took to Instagram Live on Monday to announce that she is officially single, confirming her breakup with fellow rapper Offset. The "Up" singer admitted that she has been "single for a while" but was unsure how to share the news with her fans.

During the live session, Cardi expressed, "I don't know if y'all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean... or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don't think it's true, I don't care to find out because I have been single for a minute now."

The 31-year-old rapper acknowledged her struggle in breaking the news, saying, "I have been afraid to... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind."

Cardi emphasized that she was ready for a fresh start in 2024, expressing excitement for a new life and a new beginning. The news follows reports that both Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram, accompanied by cryptic messages on Cardi's Instagram Story about outgrowing relationships and putting herself first.

Cardi B/Instagram Story
Cardi B/Instagram Story

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, share two children: daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

While Offset hasn't posted anything to his page about their split, the 31-year-old former Migos member was noticeably absent over the weekend when Cardi made her runway debut at Balenciaga's Fall 24 Show in Los Angeles. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Amid the breakup revelation, Offset faced additional challenges as rapper Blueface made explicit claims on X (formerly Twitter) that Offset had been intimate with Chrisean Rock. Offset vehemently denied the allegations, responding to Blueface's accusations with a tweet that read, "I ain't never talk or touch that lady. Real Talk man you need some help!"

The drama unfolded further on social media, with Blueface insisting that Chrisean slept with Offset and providing details of the alleged encounter, including the date and time. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Offset Confesses He Lied About Cardi B Cheating Amid Her Battery Investigation
Cardi B and Offset Unfollow Each Other as She Posts About Outgrowing Relationships

News

Cardi B and Offset Unfollow Each Other as She Posts About Outgrowing Relationships

Offset Gushes Over Collaborating With Cardi B and Kulture on 'Baby Shark' Movie (Exclusive)

News

Offset Gushes Over Collaborating With Cardi B and Kulture on 'Baby Shark' Movie (Exclusive)

Offset Talks Reestablishing Trust With Cardi B After Cheating Scandal

News

Offset Talks Reestablishing Trust With Cardi B After Cheating Scandal

Cardi B Gushes Over Offset's Extravagant Display for Her Birthday

News

Cardi B Gushes Over Offset's Extravagant Display for Her Birthday

Cardi B Shares Romantic, Over-the-Top Anniversary Display From Offset

News

Cardi B Shares Romantic, Over-the-Top Anniversary Display From Offset

Related Photos
Biggest Breakups of 2023
24 Photos
Biggest Breakups of 2023

Tags: