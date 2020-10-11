Cardi B celebrated her birthday on Saturday night with her estranged husband, Offset -- but it seems they may not be so estranged anymore. The two were spotted kissing in photos from Cardi's birthday party in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

The "WAP" rapper, who turned 28 on Sunday, was seen dancing and laughing with friends on Offset's Instagram Story over the weekend. He fawned over her on his social media, while she thanked him on Instagram for the birthday billboard he got her on their daughter, Kulture's, behalf.

"Thank you sir 😏😏😏I love it," Cardi wrote on Instagram, prompting many fans to speculate about her getting back together with her ex. Earlier this weekend, the Migos rapper wrote on Instagram that he "misses MRS.WAP."

SplashNews.com

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September. The mom of one addressed their split on social media, sharing that she was just tired of arguing so much.

"The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It's not because of cheating," she said. "I just got tired of f**king arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave."

Cardi added that she wasn't getting a divorce for publicity. "Nothing crazy out of this world happened, sometimes people really do f**king grow apart," she said.

See more on Cardi in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Gets B-Day Billboard From Kulture, Offset Misses 'Mrs. WAP'

Cardi B Declares She's 'Single, Rich and Bad' After Offset Split

How Cardi B Became the Political Advocate We Need

Cardi B Says Her 'DMs Are Flooded' After Offset Split This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery