When you're Cardi B, you never really need to drive yourself anywhere -- but that doesn't mean she doesn't want to learn.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper recently joined James Corden for an upcoming installment of "Carpool Karaoke," and decided to get behind the wheel to practice parallel parking.

In this short teaser The Late Late Show shared on Thursday, it's clear that Corden didn't trust the rapper -- who famously has never gotten her driver's license -- to try parking behind actual cars, so he set up some plastic flag markers instead.

And it goes about as well as you'd imagine when she immediately backs up over all of them in Corden's white SUV.

"Ahhh! I hit something," Cardi yells, prompting Corden to laughingly retort, "You think!?"

Clearly, it's a good thing they practiced in a closed lot, with no other vehicles nearby (and yet it looks like Corden was still nervous about the experiment).

We got you an early present 🎁@iamcardib#CardipoolKaraoke drops Monday! pic.twitter.com/DwSB1i17Wd — ❄️ Frosty the Late Late Showman ☃️ (@latelateshow) December 14, 2018

The brief promo also gives fans a glimpse at the pair performing some of Cardi's biggest hits, with the new mom yelling at a park full of young kids about the importance of staying in school and listening to their mothers. If there is anyone children should be taking life advice from, it's obviously Cardi B.

The hilarious new installment of the beloved musical segment -- which has temporarily been rebranded as #Cardipool Karaoke -- airs Monday during The Late Late Show.

This marks another highlight in Cardi's roller coaster year. Check out the video below for a look back at the "I Like It" rapper's biggest moments of 2018.

