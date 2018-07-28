Cardi B and Offset Buy Matching Lamborghinis and Show Off the Receipts

Cardi B doesn't even have her driver's license, but she's got a fresh new Lambo!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper and new mom took to social media on Saturday to show off her brand new purchase, a pair of matching Lamborghinis for her and husband Offset -- blue for her and green for him. The pair, who secretly tied the knot back in September 2017, have a lot to celebrate these days, as they recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture, on July 10.

"Blessed & Gifted 💚💙 Official Lamb owners @offsetyrn #aventador#His&Hers #kultureparents 💚💚💙💙," Cardi captioned the pic. Offset also posted a shot of the couple with their new rides, captioned "L A M B T A L K."

Cardi's post, however, invited some criticism from online haters, prompting the rapper to return to her Instagram with actual receipts -- the pink slips for her recent purchase. "Why y'all be tryin' to play me like a b***h is broke? Like, why?" she fired back in a video that was later deleted. "Why y'all be sayin' that my cars are leased? Me and my husband, we don't lease s**t around here."

"And I had to cash out, completely, 'cause I don't have a f***in' license," she continued. "But I don't give a f**k. If I'm gonna rap about having a Lambo, I'm gonna own a motherf***in' Lambo, you know what I'm saying?"

Cardi will have some more time to learn to drive her new car this fall, as she recently dropped out of her planned tour with Bruno Mars, admitting that that she wasn't physically or mentally ready to leave little Kulture behind just yet.

"As of today I've decided I won't be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I'd be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing," Cardi wrote in a statement she posted to social media. "Not only am I just not ready physically, I'm not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

"I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what's best for myself and my baby!" she continued. "Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding."

See more about Cardi and Offset's new bundle of joy in the video below.

