Cardi B has some thoughts on President Donald Trump and his proposed border wall.



On Tuesday, the “Be Careful” rapper hopped on Instagram Live to go off on the commander-in-chief and the crisis that’s roiling around him as thousands go without paychecks during the political standoff at the center of the government shutdown.



The hitmaker says Trump "promised these motherf**kers something that you know you couldn't do. You promised these f**king racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible. But they voted for you and you promised them this s**t so now you have to do it.”



The 26-year-old rapper went on to call the POTUS a “clout chaser.” She followed that up by explaining her unique label: ”He's like one of these new rap artists — they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that."



"Some people can have money, all the power in the world, but they really want that fame,” she continued. "His legacy, he wants to go down as that bad person."



Cardi then hinted that Trump has reached out to minority communities to up his "clout" -- and she’s heard about it.



“Trump has begged… I be knowing ‘cause y'all not in the scene, but Trump wants to be cool with basketball teams, football teams and black people,” she explained. “He want to be cool with them. He wants validation from what's popping right now.”



The chart-topping artist’s thoughts could be interpreted in part as a response to Trump buying fast food for the Clemson University football team for their visit to the White House after winning the national championship.

The next morning, Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan also seemed to respond by inviting the Clemson team to NYC for a lobster dinner, which he’d cover.



“I would like to invite the Clemson football team here for a great meal!” the Hall of Famer said on air. “Whoever can make it, we’ll hook you up with lobster… whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you with the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”

