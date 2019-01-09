The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations have arrived!



On Wednesday, the music platform, along with Fox, released this year’s hopefuls. The nominees list is a veritable, whos-who list of last year’s biggest and best hitmakers. Tracks like Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” featuring Cardi B and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” are up for Song of the Year. Artists up for Female Artist of the Year also include the “Be Careful” rapper, as well as Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello and Halsey.

However, the competition in the Male Artist of the Year category is just as intense, which includes Sheeran, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone. This year, Sheeran is defending the coveted title. Noticeably absent from all the contenders this go-round is Taylor Swift, who released Reputation in 2017 before kicking off her globetrotting tour. She claimed Female Artist of the Year last time.

The nominees for the awards show are chosen based on how they performed on the iHeartRadio Chart which includes streaming data and listener feedback.

“Millions of music’s biggest fans have once again made their voices heard and, of course, we listened,” Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “What makes our iHeartRadio Music Awards categories so special is that they truly reflect the artists, songs and moments that have defined this past year in entertainment. We can’t wait to see who wins.”

Although they haven’t been announced quite yet, the iHeartRadio Music Awards always feature performers from huge acts up for prizes.





Song of the Year:



- “Better Now” - Post Malone



- “Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B



- “God's Plan” - Drake



- “Perfect” - Ed Sheeran



- “The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey



Female Artist of the Year:



- Ariana Grande



- Camila Cabello



- Cardi B



- Dua Lipa



- Halsey



Male Artist of the Year:



- Drake



- Ed Sheeran



- Kendrick Lamar



- Post Malone



- Shawn Mendes



Best Duo/Group of the Year:



- 5 Seconds of Summer



- Imagine Dragons



- Maroon 5



- Panic! At The Disco



- twenty one pilots



Best Collaboration:



- “Finesse (Remix)” - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B



- “Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B



- “I Like It” - Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin



- “Meant to Be” - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line



- “The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey



Best New Pop Artist:



- Bazzi



- Lauv



- Marshmello



- MAX



- NF



Alternative Rock Song of the Year:



- “Africa” - Weezer



- “Broken” - lovelytheband



- “Happier” - Marshmello featuring Bastille



- “High Hopes” - Panic! At the Disco



- “Natural” - Imagine Dragons



Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:



- Imagine Dragons



- lovelytheband



- Panic! At The Disco



- Portugal. The Man



- Thirty Seconds to Mars



Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:



- AJR



- Badflower



- Billie Eilish



- lovelytheband



- Two Feet



Rock Song of the Year:



- “Are You Ready” - Disturbed



- “Bulletproof” - Godsmack



- “Devil” - Shinedown



- “Safari Song” - Greta Van Fleet



- “Zombie” - Bad Wolves



Rock Artist of the Year:



- Five Finger Death Punch



- Godsmack



- Greta Van Fleet



- Shinedown



- Three Days Grace



Country Song of the Year:



- “Heaven” - Kane Brown



- “Meant To Be” - Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line



- “Most People Are Good” - Luke Bryan



- “Rich” - Maren Morris



- “Tequila” - Dan + Shay



Country Artist of the Year:



- Carrie Underwood



- Jason Aldean



- Luke Bryan



- Luke Combs



- Thomas Rhett



Best New Country Artist:



- Carly Pearce



- Dylan Scott



- Jordan Davis



- LANCO



- Russell Dickerson



Dance Song of the Year:



- “Friends” - Marshmello and Anne-Marie



- “Happier” - Marshmello featuring Bastille



- “One Kiss” - Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa



- “Remind Me To Forget” - Kygo featuring Miguel



- “The Middle” - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey



Dance Artist of the Year:



- Calvin Harris



- Kygo



- Marshmello



- The Chainsmokers



- Zedd



Hip-Hop Song of the Year:



- “God's Plan” - Drake



- “I Like It” Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin



- “In My Feelings” – Drake



- “Nice For What” - Drake



- “Psycho” – Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign



Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:



- Cardi B



- Drake



- Kendrick Lamar



- Post Malone



- Travis Scott



Best New Hip-Hop Artist:



- BlocBoy JB



- Juice WRLD



- Lil Baby



- Lil Pump



- XXXTENTACION



R&B Song of the Year:



- “Boo'd Up” - Ella Mai



- “Finesse (Remix)” - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B



- “Medicine” - Queen Naija



- “Sky Walker” - Miguel featuring Travis Scott



- “When We” - Tank



R&B Artist of the Year:



- Daniel Caesar



- Ella Mai



- H.E.R.



- Miguel



- SZA



Best New R&B Artist:



- Brent Faiyaz



- Ella Mai



- H.E.R.



- Queen Naija



- TK Kravitz



Latin Song of the Year:



- “Clandestino” - Shakira featuring Maluma



- “Dura” - Daddy Yankee



- “Échame La Culpa” - Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato



- “Me Niego” - Reik featuring Ozuna and Wisin



- “X” - Nicky Jam and J Balvin



Latin Artist of the Year:



- Bad Bunny



- Daddy Yankee



- J Balvin



- Maluma



- Ozuna



Best New Latin Artist:



- Lele Pons



- Manuel Turizo



- Mau y Ricky



- Nio Garcia



- Raymix



Regional Mexican Song of the Year:



- “Entre Beso y Beso” - La Arrolladora Banda El Limón



- “Me Dejé Llevar” - Christian Nodal



- “Mejor Me Alejo” - Banda MS



- “Mi Sorpresa Fuiste Tú” - Calibre 50



- “Mitad Y Mitad” - Calibre 50



Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:



- Banda Carnaval



- Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga



- Calibre 50



- Christian Nodal



- Gerardo Ortiz



Producer of the Year:



- David Garcia



- Frank Dukes



- Louis Bell



- Marshmello



- Noah “40” Shebib



Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category



- “Consequences” - Camila Cabello



- “Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B



- “God's Plan” - Drake



- “In My Blood” - Shawn Mendes



- “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande



- “Without Me” - Halsey



Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category



- “A Million Dreams” - P!nk and Willow Sage Hart



- “Africa” - Weezer



- “Crying in the Club” - Niall Horan



- “Fast Car” - Khalid



- “In My Blood” - Charlie Puth



- “Lucid Dreams” - Halsey



- “Me, Myself & I” - Zayn



- “Natural Woman” - Ariana Grande



- “Rewrite the Stars” - Anne-Marie and James Arthur



- “You’re Still The One” - Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves



- “Under Pressure” - Shawn Mendes and Teddy Geiger



- “Your Song” – Lady Gaga



Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category. Nominees to be announced at a later date.



Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category



- “Delicate” – Taylor Swift



- “Dura” – Daddy Yankee



- “Finesse (Remix)” - Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B



- “Freaky Friday” - Lil Dicky and Chris Brown



- “Girls Like You” - Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B



- “God's Plan” - Drake



- “I Like It” - Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny



- “One Kiss” - Calvin Harris featuring Dua Lipa



- “Psycho” - Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla $ign



- “Taki Taki” - DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B



- “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande



- “This Is America” – Childish Gambino



Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category



- Agnez Mo



- Bhad Bhabie



- Dylan Minnette



- Joji



- Lele Pons



- Loren Gray



- Mason Ramsey



- Queen Naija



- Tana Mongeau



- Trixie Mattel



Cutest Musician’s Pet: *Socially Voted Category



- Asia – Lady Gaga



- Edgar - Brett Eldredge



- Goodwin - Sabrina Carpenter



- Gracie - Lauren Jauregui



- Hatchi - Perrie Edwards



- Mooshu - Alex Pall from The Chainsmokers



- Piggy Smallz - Ariana Grande



Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category



- Ally Brooke



- Dinah Jane



- Lauren Jauregui



- Normani



- Tiffany Young



Song That Left Us Shook: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category



- “Here Comes The Change” - Kesha



- “I'll Never Love Again” - Lady Gaga



- “One Day” - Logic featuring Ryan Tedder



- “thank u, next” - Ariana Grande



- “This Is America” – Childish Gambino



- “Youth” - Shawn Mendes and Khalid



Favorite Tour Photographer: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category



- Andy DeLuca (5SOS)



- Christian Tierney (Niall Horan)



-Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)



- Josiah Van Dien (Shawn Mendes)



- Pixie Levinson (Dua Lipa)



- Rahul B (Camila Cabello)



- Ravie B (Beyoncé)



- Zack Caspary (Why Don't We)



Additional categories include Best Tour, Label of the Year, Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year and Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year.



The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards air on Thursday, March 14 at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.



