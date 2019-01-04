Nothing brings the Backstreet Boys more joy than being with their families.

The boy band -- composed of Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell -- released their new song, "No Place," and its accompanying music video on Friday. The heartwarming track talks about how the performers have been all over the world, but there is no place like being home with their wives and children.

In the sentimental video, McLean dances with daughters Eva and Lyric, Carter swims in the pool with his son, Odin, Richardson roasts marshmallows with sons Mason and Maxwell, Littrell cooks with son Bailee, and Dorough is at the playground with sons James and Holden.

"No Place" is the third single off of BSB's forthcoming tenth studio album, DNA, set for release on Jan. 25. The quintet will return to Las Vegas in February for their Larger Than Life residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, before embarking on their DNA World Tour in May.

2019 is already shaping up to be an amazing year for the group, who just celebrated 25 years together. At the end of last year, they also received their first GRAMMY nomination in 17 years for their song "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

ET caught up with BSB in November, where they explained why took their time with the new album.

"We wanted it to be the best that it could be," explained Dorough. Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Backstreet Boys Get Candid On Losing Their Bond -- And What Brought Them Back Together

Backstreet Boys Announce Arena World Tour That Will Be Their Biggest in 18 Years

Emily Blunt Gets Some Help Singing From the Backstreet Boys: Watch Their Epic Duet!

Related Gallery