After 14 record-breaking months in their Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, the Backstreet Boys are ready to hit the road!

The band announced on Friday that they will be kicking off their DNA World Tour beginning next year on May 11, marking their biggest arena tour in 18 years.

The guys -- Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Nick Carter-- also announced the release of their 10th studio album, available January 25 titled DNA, and dropped a new single, "Chances," co-written by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and Shawn Mendes.

ET's Keltie Knight exclusively spoke with the Backstreet Boys ahead of their big announcement in Vegas, where the guys remain humble about their ongoing success.

"We've been blessed so much this past year here with an unbelievable Vegas residency, with this amazing album that we worked really hard, we actually put about almost two and a half years into making this record," Dorough said. "We're on RCA Records and we're back with some amazing people we worked with back in the early days of our career that have helped put this record together. We took our time in making this record, we wanted it to be the best that it could be."

The group celebrated their 25th anniversary earlier this year, and they credit not only their dedication to their music, but the fans who have supported them along the way.

"I think it's a true testament to our fans first and foremost, staying with us for 25 years through the good, bad, highs, lows and different and we always talk about it in every interview that it all boils down to the music first and being able to have such amazing songs for 25 years is a huge asset to us still being here, so we're super grateful and we're super blessed and hopefully we can do 25 more," McLean said.

Details for the tour are already in place, as the group has approved their stage design and are working on the set list, and their dedication to always putting their best foot forward

"We're still getting into that, but when we get out on the road, I like to go up and sit in the nosebleed sections and, like, listen to sound check, look at the lights. Look at all the different angles, make sure you can hear and see everything like you're supposed to. I'm a bit obsessed," Richardson said.

Carter added, "He loves that that's why we let him do it."

"I'm quality control, that's my job," Richardson replied. "Someone has to control these other four fools, you know?"

Hear more from BSB on Friday's Entertainment Tonight. Check local listings for air times.

