Taye Diggs hosted the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, and he opened the star-studded ceremony with a musical number -- a reimagining of Cardi B's "I Like It" with new lyrics celebrating inclusivity and diversity in Hollywood films over the past year.

"It's been another great year for movies and TV shows and not only was it an amazing year for creativity, it was also a great year for inclusivity of all underrepresented people," Diggs shared with audience at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, at the start of the show.

"All underrepresented people of all genders and orientations played prominent roles both in front and behind the camera in many of this year's biggest films, television and streaming series," the 48-year-old star continued. "I am talking about men and women of Asian descent, Latinx, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders."

Diggs said that the year has been "particularly" great for African American performers, producers and creators.

"Black filmmakers earned a record $1.5 billion dollars at the domestic box office in 2018. This obviously is something very close to my heart, so I thought we'd celebrate with a heartfelt musical tribute."

The "Set It Up" star then launched into a celebratory cover of the Cardi B hit that paid tribute to some of the year's biggest films that showcased diversity, including Black Panther and If Beale Street Could Talk.

"Let’s have a celebration about the representation of my brothers and my sisters in this year’s film presentation,” Diggs sang, while surrounded by backup dancers.

The night ended up being very big for films with diverse casts and crews including Green Book, Roma, Crazy Rich Asians, If Beale Street Could Talk and Black Panther, which all took home trophies at this year's show.

