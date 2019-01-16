Lobster is a serious step up from Big Macs!

On Wednesday, Michael Strahan announced on Good Morning America that he wants to host the Clemson Tigers in New York City for a dinner to celebrate their national championship win.

“I would like to invite the Clemson football team here for a great meal!” the Hall of Famer and former NY Giant declared on air. “Whoever can make it, we’ll hook you up with lobster… whatever you want, we’re gonna take care of you with the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”

That’s when co-host Sara Haines began to suggest some other delicacies to offer the football team, stating, “Caviar? Like, per egg is a lot of money. Are you paying? We don’t have a lot of money!”

Strahan countered by clarifying that this forthcoming feast would be on him! “It’s out of my pocket. I got you, guys. Out of my pocket. How about that?” he said.

ATTENTION @ClemsonFB: @michaelstrahan has a very important announcement for you! Should we expect to see you in Times Square for lobster AND caviar soon?#QTNA#GMADayhttps://t.co/W1vUNMab63pic.twitter.com/fwPlNxERyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 15, 2019

On Jan. 7, Clemson defeated Alabama 44-16, claiming their second championship title in just three years and ending the season with a stunning 15-0 record.

The invitation from Strahan certainly appears to be in response to President Trump serving the Clemson team fast food, also out of his own pocket, when they visited the White House on Tuesday.

“Because of the shutdown, you know we have the great Clemson team with us, the national champions. So, we went out and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me,” Trump said, according to CNN. “Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza. … We have some very large people that like eating, so I think we’re going to have a little fun.”

Afterward, the president was roundly criticized on Twitter for his choice of cuisine.

POTUS with “great American food” for Clemson Tigers visiting WH. pic.twitter.com/VgmQeXNhk6 — Roberta Rampton (@robertarampton) January 14, 2019

