Kathy Griffin had a bone to pick with her "ex-friend" Don Cheadle -- only he said they were never friends to begin with.

The 58-year-old comedian called out Cheadle on Twitter on Tuesday, after the Iron Man actor shared a photo of himself posing in a Sleeping Giants hat. The organization fights against bigotry and sexism, which is apparently what set Griffin off, accusing Cheadle of starting a "smear campaign" against her after she posed alongside a fake severed head of President Donald Trump in 2017.

"Oh GREAT Don. I will never forgive you for your nasty tweet the day my smear campaign started. You know it was a f**king smear campaign and you have never taken a moment to apologize. Some liberal you are. Yes, my memory is long my ex friend. Shame on you. I kept a list. Fear me."

Cheadle responded with a simple "Huh?" -- which only set off Griffin more. "You don’t remember? Look up your tweets from May 30, 2017 or May 31. You. Of all people. Just another Hollywood movie star phony. You really had a problem with my photo?" she asked. "U don’t know a smear campaign from the oval office, the tabloids, the actual news, two federal investigations?"

The 54-year-old actor sent a lengthy reply to the comedian, first, claiming they were never friends, and then saying he does still oppose Trump -- but doesn't support "your personal, cringe worthy photo-op." "This is six more than necessary answers to you 'Don's a d**k because he didn't go on tv to champion me,' tweet," Cheadle concluded. "You wanna rap offline, you know how that works. ✌🏿."

Griffin found herself engulfed in controversy after posing with a ketchup-covered Halloween mask resembling Trump in 2017. Her friendships with several Hollywood celebrities -- including Anderson Cooper -- deteriorated, and her career nearly ended.

"I was on the no-fly list,” she told ET while reflecting on the scandal last June. “I was on the Interpol list. I was detained at every airport. All the stuff.”

“There were a couple of days -- I always say I was broken for two days,” she shared. “Like, you know, I famously said, 'He broke me.' For two days! Then I got up and started writing and working and plotting. And then I realized nobody had my back, so I was completely on my own.”

