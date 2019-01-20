Leslie Jones Shades 'Ghostbusters' Reboot: 'So Insulting'

While many fans are elated over the prospect of another Ghostbusters sequel, not everyone is on board.



Leslie Jones, who starred in the ill-fated 2016 reboot of the franchise alongside Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig, took to Twitter on Saturday to voice her disapproval of the newly announced project, which will follow the original film’s concept.



“So insulting. Like f**k us. We [don’t] count,” she wrote. “It’s like something Trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a d**k move. And I don’t give f**k I’m saying something!!”

So insulting. Like fuck us. We dint count. It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a dick move. And I don’t give fuck I’m saying something!! — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 19, 2019

Fans will remember that Jones’ involvement in the the remake was met with staunch disapproval from fans and trolls alike, leading to racial attacks, which prompted her to leave Twitter for two days.



"I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart," Jones tweeted in July of that year. "All this cause I did a movie. You can hate the movie but the [s---] I got today. Wrong."



On Wednesday, director Jason Reitman (son of Ivan Reitman, the first film’s director) wowed fans by dropping a surprise teaser trailer in which the Ecto-1, the team’s retrofitted white hearse, is uncovered in a barn as a storm gathers outside.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reitman made it clear that he intends to bypass Jones’ film.



“I have so much respect for what Paul [Feig] created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” he explained.



Since, reports have circulated that the cast of the forthcoming movie will be a new, young foursome who will relaunch the franchise, making way for loads of sequels.



ET led a recent discussion on whether or Ghostbusters should get another sequel. Check it out below.



