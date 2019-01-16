A New 'Ghostbusters' Is on the Way: Watch the Surprise Teaser

Who ya gonna call?

There's officially a new Ghostbusters film in the works, and we already have a teaser! Director Jason Reitman -- the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the 1984 original -- has been quietly working on the movie, which will be released in 2020. Sony released the first teaser on Wednesday.

The haunting clip takes fans into an old barn, where someone can be heard tinkering with a machine beneath the familiar Ghostbusters score. A gust of wind then blows through the weathered building, blowing up a cover and unveiling the original Ecto-1. Check out the full teaser in the video player above.

The teaser ends by revealing the movie will hit theaters in summer 2020, but that's about as much as we know about the new Ghostbusters movie. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reitman revealed that the film won't play off the 2016 all-female reboot by director Paul Feig. Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy starred in that film, which didn't continue the story of the previous installments.

“I have so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” Reitman revealed.

The director is keeping plot and characters under wraps, including whether original stars Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray will be involved. Harold Ramis died in 2014.

“This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet," he said.

Aykroyd and Hudson did weigh in on Twitter, however.

If you need a tune-up, you know who to call #GB20https://t.co/qh0byw7MYAhttps://t.co/cxEwPTwehw — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) January 16, 2019

See more on Ghostbusters in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Ghostbusters' Post-Credits Scene, Explained -- But What Does It Mean for the Sequel?

EXCLUSIVE: 'Ghostbusters' Gets Kid Makeover for Special Movie Poster

Paul Feig on Moving Past the 'Ghostbusters' Backlash and Why He Decided Not to Cross the Streams

Related Gallery