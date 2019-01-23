Add Cardi B to the list of celebrities who will be featured in Super Bowl commercials this year.

The "I Like It" rapper unveiled a quick six-second teaser trailer on Wednesday for her upcoming Pepsi ad that will run during the football championship on Feb. 3, between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. In the snippet, the 26-year-old hit-maker is sitting in a diner booth, wearing a silver-and-blue sequin blazer, and tapping a bedazzled Pepsi soda can with her blinged-out nails.

As Cardi smirks and looks at the person opposite her seat, the ad fades to blue and you can hear her signature "Okurrrr."

The beverage company also shared a second teaser, which features Steve Carell in the same diner and looking over "Pepsi's Super Bowl spot" treatment. The former Office star reads over the script, begins to laugh and then looks at the camera and says, "We'll see." Lil Jon is also part of the highly anticipated ad.

Super Bowl Sunday will undoubtedly be filled with a slew of hilarious and topical ads. Fans have already seen snippets of company promos containing names like Chance the Rapper and the Backstreet Boys, Michael Buble and Michael C. Hall.

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott are set to take the stage during the game's halftime show, with Gladys Knight singing the National Anthem.

For more on this year's Super Bowl, including the controversy that surrounded Scott's involvement, watch the video below.

