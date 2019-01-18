There's a new Backstreet Boy in town and his name is Chance the Rapper.

While Super Bowl LIII is still a couple of weeks away, companies are already starting to tease some of their upcoming fun and creative commercials. This week, Doritos released a teaser with the boy band -- composed of Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell – all dressed in coordinating denim. As the quintet begins to pose for the camera, the rapper sneaks in and makes his way to the front to claim his spot within the group.

"Looks like Chance is ready to bring that Backstreet heat 😉🔥 #NowItsHot," BSB wrote on their Instagram alongside the clip, which ends with the boy band's song "I Want It That Way" playing in the background.

Expect the full ad, along with a slew of topical and hilarious spots, on Super Bowl Sunday.

The silly teaser wasn't the only new project that the Backstreet Boys released this week. With just a week away until their 10th studio album, DNA, drops (Jan. 25), the singers shared their fourth single, "Breathe," on Friday. The track gives fans a taste of old school, a cappella Backstreet.

ET was with the pop stars back in November, where they explained why they took their time with their new record.

"We've been blessed so much this past year here with an unbelievable Vegas residency, with this amazing album that we worked really hard, we actually put about almost two and a half years into making this record," Dorough said. "We're on RCA Records and we're back with some amazing people we worked with back in the early days of our career that have helped put this record together. We took our time in making this record, we wanted it to be the best that it could be."

