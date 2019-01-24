It's the Backstreet Boys like you've never seen them before!

The boy band, along with Jimmy Fallon, took the stage during Thursday's The Tonight Show episode to deliver a hilarious all-clucking rendition of their greatest hit, "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." The can't-miss performance featured AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell and Fallon dressed in full yellow chicken suits, as they clucked their way through the song -- dance moves and all.

Dubbed the "Bawkstreet Boys," Littrell kicked off the first verse with Carter going second. It didn't take long until the former Saturday Night Live comedian took over and dominated the performance.

Luckily for BSB fans, the quintet later returned to the stage -- sans chicken suits -- to sing their newest single, "Chances."

The artists were promoting their new album, DNA,which dropped on Thursday night.

"Our brand new album, DNA, is now available everywhere! BSB is in our DNA, just like it’s in all of yours," the group wrote on Instagram. "We have been a group for more than 25 years and this is our favorite album… ever. Listen, watch, share #BSBDNA 🖤."

2019 looks like a big year for the singers, who will be returning to their Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency in February and kick off their DNA World Tourin May. After 25 years together, BSB is unbreakable, however, that hasn't always been the case.

The members recently opened up about the hardships and struggles they faced in their early days as a group. Watch the video below to hear what they shared.

