Backstreet Boys Reveal Which Song They Wish They'd Never Recorded

There's a lot to confess after 25 years together.

With less than a week before the Backstreet Boys release their 10th studio album, DNA, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Nick Carter are leaving it all on the table. The boy band has over 100 songs and a ton of greatest hits in their catalog, but that doesn't mean they're fans of every tune they've recorded. In their latest DNAuary, their YouTube series where they share their "Backstreet Confessions," the singers reveal their least favorite BSB song.

"If You Want It to Be Good Girl (Get Yourself a Bad Boy)" -- the song off of their 1997 self-titled debut U.S. album -- was the unanimous choice for four out of the five group members. "That song should've never been recorded. It is the biggest piece of crap," AJ candidly states, while Kevin calls it "horrible."

"You know why the fans love that song, because Nick is singing the whole dang thing," Brian expresses. As for Nick's thoughts, "I don't really have a song that I don't like."

Additionally, the guys also shared what their first impression of meeting each other was back in 1993. "Nick was a ball of energy," Kevin says, with Brian sharing that AJ "wanted to be so bad, but he was so preppy."

"A little shady at times," was how Brian describes his first thoughts about Howie, who said that upon looking at Kevin he thought, "GQ-kind of model-looking dude." AJ notes that Brian "had the thickest country accent I have ever heard."

However, after they all sang a cappella for the first time, Kevin thought, "Wow, they're young. But they're really talented."

Just a couple of weeks ago, all five members also opened up about the tough times they've encountered while together. They also reflected on all that they have sacrificed, how they've grown, and how much they appreciate one another.

See more in the video below. DNA is available on Jan. 25.

