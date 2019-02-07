Dear Bradley Cooper, please cast Alicia Keys in your next musical movie.

The 38-year-old singer appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday, where she and the host performed a parody cover of the hit song “Shallow” from Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born film. The duo, however, changed the lyrics to be about Keys' upcoming GRAMMYs hosting gig, which Corden has done in years past.

“Tell me something, Keys, I hear you’re set to host this year’s GRAMMYs,” Corden sang as Keys played the piano.

"Didn’t you host it twice? Maybe you could give me some advice,” she sweetly replied.

While the lyrics are funny, what stood out most about the performance was Keys’ insane vocal range as she effortlessly mastered the notes and riffs that Gaga performed in the Oscar-nominated film.

As Corden tried to offer her advice, Keys belted out, “You know I’ve won 15 times?” She then sang a bar from her hit song, “Girl on Fire.”

Last month, Keys opened up to ET about hosting the GRAMMYs after Corden, saying, “I am thrilled! It’s a little bit of a second home to me. And I feel so blessed to be able to be coming now, just in support of so many amazing people that are honored — especially so many women that are [going to be] honored — and are gonna be celebrated that night.”

While she sang to Corden about needing advice on Late Late Show, she confidently told ET of the past hosts, “No, I don’t need any advice from them!”

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards air Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alicia Keys Is Hosting the GRAMMYs, and She Doesn't Need Any Advice

GRAMMYs 2019: Lady Gaga to Perform for 5th Year in a Row

GRAMMY Predictions 2019: Who Will Win the Night's Biggest Awards?

Related Gallery