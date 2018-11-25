Ross Mathews is single again after almost a decade.

The 39-year-old television personality announced on Instagram on Sunday that he and his longtime boyfriend, stylist Salvador Camarena, have broken up. The two started dating in 2008.

"After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways," Mathews wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the two. "This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner -- a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love."

Camarena shared the exact same statement on his own Instagram page, adding the hashtag "consciousuncoupling."

The couple has been public about their relationship, appearing on House Hunters in 2013 while shopping for a home in Palm Springs. They also made an appearance together on Celebrity Family Feud last year, and donated their earnings to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

ET last spoke to Mathews in February, when he talked about snagging the runner-up prize on Celebrity Big Brother and getting Omarosa Manigault to candidly open up about her time in the White House.

"I deserve some sort of Pulitzer, right?!" he joked.

