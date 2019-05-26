The world almost lost another iconic duo.

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Trixie Mattel on Sunday at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019, where she opened up about watching her and Katya Zamolodchikova's ups and downs play out in her new documentary, Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts.

"Drag or sobriety or friendship, nothing is ever a straight road, so it's weird to watch back," Trixie confessed of their rocky friendship.

Moving Parts, which debuted at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival, documented Katya's mental crisis during the taping of The Trixie and Katya Show. Katya ended up leaving the show to enter rehab, taking a yearlong departure from drag.

"I was afraid at one point that Sonny and Cher would have to become just Cher. But um... not yet!" Trixie told ET. "Well, she's much older than me, so that day will come!"

For now, Trixie is focused on growing her empire at DragCon. "Listen, I might be an artist, and I might be a woman, but I'm primarily a capitalist, so if you tell me people who are going to buy stuff are going to be in a centralized location, I will come here, and I will bring things to sell!" she joked.

"If you're going to sell cosmetics, you have to go big," she added of her big entrance to the event (riding a tube of lipstick). "What better way to tell people you're selling lipstick than to show up on a giant lipstick?"

Next up, she's thinking of releasing her own line of breast forms -- and giving back to the community that has turned her into the star she is. "Well, you know, maybe one day I'll parlay this into a philanthropic effort. Putting makeup on people... like, I have a bunch of extra Redbull at my house, and I was going to donate it to a women's shelter, but then I was like, 'The last thing a homeless woman might need is like, a sugar rush.'"

"[But] I'm doing some cool stuff," Trixie said, noting that she's donating a portion of proceeds from her cosmetics endeavor to save honey bees.

Fans formed quite a line to meet the queen, who was on her best behavior -- especially around the kids. "My teeth were grinding so hard that that girl stepped away, and I think I actually broke one of my crowns. But as we know, I have an extra crown at home," the RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars season three winner teased.

See more on DragCon in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miss Vanjie Talks Dating After Split from Brooke Lynn Hytes at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 (Exclusive)

Carson Kressley Gets a Drag Makeover From Trinity 'The Tuck' Taylor at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019

ET Is Live With the Season 11 Queens on Day 3 of RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019

Related Gallery