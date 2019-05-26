Miss Vanjie is on the prowl!

ET spoke with Vanessa Vanjie Mateo at RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019 on Saturday, where she said she's single and ready to mingle following her split from Brooke Lynn Hytes.

"I'm a hopeless romantic and I love Brooke Lynn," the fan favorite told us backstage. "Come one, come all. I don't discriminate, I participate. Vanessa Vanjie is waiting for you."

Vanjie and Brooke struck up a romance on season 11 of Drag Race, but revealed on the show's reunion special that they just couldn't make it werk.

"We're not," Brooke answered at the reunion, when Ru asked if they were still a couple. "We dated for about four months after the show, and we tried to make it work, but our schedules were just very different. He was traveling all the time, I wasn't traveling at all, so we never really saw each other, and it was scary for me."

Vanjie, on her part, said she was looking for "The Notebook experience and I was getting a Post-It." She didn't let that get her down on Saturday, however, as she posed it up with hundreds of fans at DragCon.

"It's a blessing, and you can't take things for granted, and it goes to show you don't necessarily have to win to win," she told ET of her popularity since she was eliminated on episode 12 this season. "Just be yourself! And I'm just happy there's so many people here today that relate to me. And I haven't taken a break, neither! So, y'all wait, I'm going to wait with you, I'll be here 'til the power is cut off, honey! And make sure everyone get a photo!"

"I feel like my fans know me now. One of the exciting parts of coming back to the show was getting to last longer than an episode, so the fans can really get to know me. So, by the time I got eliminated by the last episode -- in my heart of hearts, I thought at least people got to see me and really get to know who I am," she added.

As for who Vanjie is rooting for to be the last queen standing this season, she's a fan of every member of the final four: Brooke, A'Keria C. Davenport, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Yvie Oddly.

"And b**ch, you know I ain't trying to be politically correct, because I never am!" she added. "But b**ch, I'm happy!"

Reporting by Larry Dechant.

