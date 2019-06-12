Looks like the Kim Kardashian West vs. PETA fight may be over for good!

The reality star took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that she's traded in all of her favorite fur pieces for faux ones.

Kim broke the news with a sweet snap of her and husband Kanye West's 5-year-old daughter, North, modeling one of the jackets from her mama's collection.

"Remember when I wore this!" the mother of four captioned it. "She picked out the same look lol but fun fact -- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur."

PETA responded in the comments, writing, "LOVE it. Thank you for making compassionate changes that save animals and showing the world that #FurFree styles are the future!"

The animal rights organization has famously been feuding with Kim for years, calling her out for wearing real fur and alleging that her style statements were setting a bad example for her children. "Kim is a commodity; she is paid to wear things like fur, a particular makeup, or to shake hands with questionable people, so she is not a good example to a child or anyone else of how to show a social conscience," PETA spokesperson Wendy Wenger told RadarOnline in 2013. "Thankfully, this child [North] will be growing up in a time when most people know how blatantly cruel it is to buy a coat made from someone else’s skin, so there is hope."

"Youngsters naturally identify and empathize with animals," Wenger added. "So even though Kim and Kanye will undoubtedly serve as poor examples when it comes to kindness toward animals, perhaps [North] will take after aunt Khloe [Kardashian] and choose kindness by rejecting fur."

Back in 2012, while Kim was promoting her True Reflection fragrance, the reality star was hit with a flour bomb on the red carpet, a bag of white powder that was suspected to be an activist from the anti-fur organization. "That probably is the craziest, unexpected, weird thing that ever happened to me," Kim told E! News following the incident.

