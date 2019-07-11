Slay, Kim Kardashian West!

The 38-year-old reality star pulled out all the stops Wednesday night, stepping out in an all-black look for a dinner party at Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood, California, with her husband, Kanye West.

Kim turned heads in skintight leather pants, which she paired with a snakeskin top that featured a halter neck and backless detail. She completed the look with a sleek bob and fierce eye makeup from her new KKW Beauty "Sooo Fire Collection."

Backgrid

Kim and Kanye, who appeared to be celebrating pal Kristen Noel Crawley‘s birthday, were joined inside by Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, Luka Sabbat, Winnie Harlow, Nazanin Mandi Pimentel and Miguel.

The outing came just a few hours after Kim shared a sweet new pic of her and Kanye's fourth child, baby boy Psalm West, and one day after the fashionista reacted to rumors that she had had her ribs removed to fit into the wet-effect Thierry Mugler minidress she wore to the Met Gala earlier this year.

"I don't even know if that's possible," Kim told WSJ. Magazine, adding that while wearing the dress and corset, she had "never felt pain like that" in her life. "I'll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off -- the indentations on my back and my stomach."

More on that bodyhugging look in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares New Smiling Pic of Baby Psalm

Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors That She Had Her Ribs Removed to Fit Into Met Gala Dress

Kim Kardashian Admits She Should've 'Thought a Little Bit Deeper' When Naming Shapewear Line Kimono

Related Gallery