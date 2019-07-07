North West has put her little sister to work!

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Saturday to share a precious video of her 1-year-old daughter, Chicago, playing hairstylist to her older sister, North, 6.

North plays in a room full of stuffed animals in the clip, while Chicago stands behind her, quietly combing her ponytail. "🧖🏽‍♀️," the mom of four captioned the video, as fans and celeb friends gushed over the sweet moment.

"She's hired," Kim's own hairstylist, Jen Atkin, commented, while Khloe Kardashian responded with heart eye emojis.

"Soooo cute!!!💕💕," wrote JoJo Siwa, who played babysitter for North earlier this year.

The same day, Khloe posted an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter, True, playing around in a toy car -- but found herself responding to a critic of her "excessive spending."

"Another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can’t bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad," one user commented -- prompting a reply from the Good American designer.

"Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It's a toy," Khloe wrote. "No reason to be sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."

The user then responded with a different tone, pointing out that the new mom has "so much influence" and noted that there are "always ways we can improve as people."



"I appreciate this! I appreciate this message more than your first.. I'm able to digest what you have to say because of how you stated it. I hear you," Khloe said.

"What I can say is that I'm able to look myself in the mirror and sleep at night. I'm able to do that because I know I'm a good person and life is all about balance," she added. "Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love as well [as] with material items. She will be also raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love."



"We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose. I hope that’s what comes across to ‘the outside world,'" Khloe concluded, stating she wants to "lead with love above everything else."

