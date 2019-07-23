Kim Kardashian West is speaking out in support of the women who are sharing their allegations of misconduct against photographer Marcus Hyde.

While the reality star didn't mention Hyde by name, she took to Instagram on Tuesday to address accusations that recently surfaced claiming Hyde solicited nude photos from a number of aspiring models.

"I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer I have worked with in the past," Kardashian West wrote in a message shared to her Instagram Story.

"My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences," she added. "I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with."

"We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out," concluded Kardashian West, who previously donated $25,000 to Hyde in October after the photographer suffered a near-fatal car crash.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Hyde was accused of inappropriate behavior on Monday when Los Angeles-based model Sunnaya Nash posted screenshots of a conversation allegedly between her and Hyde in which he appears to agree to shoot a photo session with her for free on the condition that she send him nude photos of herself beforehand.

The Instagram Story that Nash shared was subsequently removed by Twitter, supposedly for violating the site's terms of service. Twitter then allegedly threatened to suspend her account for having posted the pics.

However, Nash then posted a slideshow of screenshots of their alleged conversation. After the initial story, Hyde allegedly privately messaged her, "Suck a fat big d**k." A screenshot of this alleged exchange is also featured in the slideshow.

Nash's posts were met with a lot of support from her followers, as well as a number of fellow aspiring models who shared similar claims of their own against the photographer. Hyde has not yet publicly commented on the allegations made against him.

Hyde has famously been a personal photographer for both Kardashian West and Ariana Grande. Grande also addressed the claims in a message posted to her Instagram Story, where she stressed that aspiring models should not "shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don’t want to."

Ariana Grande/Instagram

"If you want to, sick. but if you don’t, please don’t. If they tell you you have to pay more money if you’re clothed that’s f**ked and I’m sorry that has happened to you," Grande's message continued, without referring to Hyde by name. "I promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there."

ET has reached out to Hyde for comment.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Uses Kim Kardashian to Clap Back at Influencer Who Implied She Copied Her Naked Pose

Kim Kardashian Admits She Should've 'Thought a Little Bit Deeper' When Naming Shapewear Line Kimono

Ryan Adams Seemingly Responds to Misconduct Allegations