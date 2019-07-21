Ryan Adams Seemingly Responds to Misconduct Allegations

Ryan Adams is finally responding to abuse allegations leveled against him.



On Friday, the singer-songwriter shared a cryptic message on social media, which states: “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters. I know who I am. What I am. It's time people know. Past time. All the beauty in a life cannot be reduced to rubble for lies. This madness. My work was a map for the lost. Not a billboard. So soon.”



In February, TheNew York Times published an expose which alleges the 44-year-old musician was psychologically abusive during his marriage with actress Mandy Moore, which lasted from 2009-2016.



Adams, through his lawyer, denied the allegations against him in the story.

"Music was a point of control for him,” Moore stated, claiming, "He would always tell me, ‘You’re not a real musician, because you don’t play an instrument. …His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s."



Adams' lawyer told the newspaper that Moore's allegations were "completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship,” and that he supported her “well-deserved professional success.”



And Moore wasn’t the only individual alleging wrongdoing on the part of Adams. A 20-year-old bass player, who went by Ava for the piece, alleged she struck up an online correspondence with the singer when she was just 13. The pair allegedly exchanged sexually explicit text messages, which were reviewed by the Times.



Adams allegedly questioned Ava repeatedly about her age, during which she did at times claim to be older than she was. The piece added that Adams seemed unconvinced by Ava's responses about how old she was but allegedly continued on with their sexual conversations.



After the story was published, Adams took to Twitter to deny the allegations, while also apologizing to anyone he's hurt over the years.



"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly," he tweeted. "But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period."



"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly," he continued. "I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing."



Since, Adams’ next album release was put on hold and a tour was canceled.



The article isn’t the only time Moore has spoken up about marriage to Adams. See more below.

