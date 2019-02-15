Ryan Adams' upcoming album has reportedly been put on hold.

The 44-year-old musician's new record, Big Colors, has been pulled from its April 19 release, according to multiple reports. The news comes just days after several women -- including Adams' ex-wife, Mandy Moore -- accused him of various forms of emotional and psychological abuse. Adams has denied the allegations.

Big Colors, which was supposed to be the first installment in a 2019 trilogy of albums, was set to be released on Adams' label, Pax-Am, and distributed by Capitol Records and Blue Note. It's been removed from Pax-Am's website, as well as Apple Music and iTunes. ET has reached out to Adams' reps and record label for comment.

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that in the wake of allegations detailed in their expose, the F.B.I. is allegedly looking into whether or not the singer committed a crime regarding the sexual nature of alleged past communications with an underage fan.

A 20-year-old bass player identified only as Ava in the Times' expose claimed in the piece that Adams struck up an online correspondence with her when she was 14 years old, and alleged that Adams exposed himself to her over Skype during an online sexual encounter.

According to text messages reviewed by The Times, Adams allegedly questioned Ava repeatedly about her age, during which she did at times claim to be older than she was. The piece went on to claim that Adams seemed unconvinced by Ava's responses about how old she was, but allegedly continued on with their sexual conversations.

"Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage," Adams' attorney told The Times.

