Ryan Adams' Tour Canceled Following Abuse Allegations

Ryan Adams' upcoming tour has been canceled.

The 44-year-old musician's planned tour of Ireland and the U.K. was supposed to kick off on March 30. However, as The New York Times reported on Friday, the tour will no longer take place following allegations of various forms of emotional and psychological abuse.

The accusations against Adams were published in a Times expose last month, which included statements by women including Adams' ex-wife, Mandy Moore. He has denied all accusations. Ticketmaster Ireland shared the news of Adams' canceled tour with fans on Twitter, explaining that full refunds will be issued to those who had bought tickets.

The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled.

Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday.

Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account. — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) March 1, 2019

Adams' canceled tour comes on the heels of his album, Big Colors, being pulled from its expected April 19 release. Big Colors, which was supposed to be the first installment in a 2019 trilogy of albums, was set to be released on Adams' label, Pax-Am, and distributed by Capitol Records and Blue Note. It's been removed from Pax-Am's website, as well as Apple Music and iTunes.

Following the New York Times piece, Moore's episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast was released, in which she made more claims about her relationship with Adams, confessing that she felt she was "living my life for him."

"It [was] an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self," she shared with Maron. "I felt like I was drowning."

"It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely," Moore added. "I was so sad. I was lonely with him."

