Kim Kardashian West is crediting her estranged husband, Kanye West, with helping her be herself and to not care so much about other's opinions.

Kim had a candid chat with Kristen Bell for Bell's We Are Supported By podcast, and she revealed the life lesson the outspoken rapper taught her that has stuck with her. The two were married for six years before she filed for divorce in February.

"I used to care about the likeability," she said, referring to how she was portrayed in Keeping Up the Kardashians. "I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn't care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment."

Kim said Kanye showed her that "you don't have to please everyone."

"As long as I'm myself and as long as I'm doing it the way that I want to do, like, you have one life and you're living it for you," she added. "That taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought."

Kim noted she got to a point on KUWTK where she didn't care if she was "the b**ch of the week" if it made the show better. Her confidence spilled over onto her personal life, for example, she's now confident in posting whatever she wants to on social media.

"I used to be such a people-pleaser," she noted. "And then when I got to just learn to please myself, no matter what that meant to other people ... but just being myself first, I think was something that I learned over time, whether it's being so close to someone that really felt that way so genuinely to their core, or whether it's age, whether it's being a mom, experiences, all probably all kind of wrapped into one."

Kim and Kanye are still on good terms despite their split, as evidenced by Kim supporting him at his recent listening events for his new album, Donda. A source recently told ET that the two are also successfully co-parenting their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- and are "doing great."

The source noted that Kim isn't even bothered by Kanye dating again, specifically, him spending time with supermodel Irina Shayk.

"She wants him to be happy, at the end of the day," the source said.

