Kylie Jenner's Kylie Baby Line Is Back In Stock -- Shop the First Collection!

By ETonline Staff
Kylie Jenner's new baby care line is back in stock! The star launched Kylie Baby on Tuesday, September 28th and the first line of product bundles sold out pretty fast on the Kylie Baby website. Now, shoppers can get score a discount on the bundles while receiving the full collection.

The new "Stormi-tested-and-approved" baby care products are made with vegan and clean formulas. The initial launch includes the tear-free Gentle Shampoo, Gentle Conditioners, Bubble Bath, Moisturizing Lotion, towels, a brush and comb set, a travel case and bundle sets. 

"It was a dream of mine to develop clean, safe, effective, and conscious baby care when I became a mom. I know we all want the absolute best for our kids so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was very personal to me! I’m so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share this with you and your family!" Jenner wrote on Instagram. 

Jenner shared adorable pics and a video from the Kylie Baby campaign. The 24-year-old beauty mogul stars in the ad with her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie Baby is the latest addition to Jenner's string of businesses. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, who is pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, recently launched Kylie Swim.

See the entire Kylie Baby line and shop ET Style's top picks below. 

Baby Full Collection Bundle - Blue
Baby Full Collection Bundle - Blue
Kylie Baby
Baby Full Collection Bundle - Blue
Get the full collection with this bundle including the skincare and hair care products. This baby bundle makes the perfect gift for a new or expectant mom.
$150$126
Baby 4-Piece Bundle
Baby 4-Piece Bundle
Kylie Baby
Baby 4-Piece Bundle
Score the lotion, bubble bath, shampoo and conditioner in the baby bundle at a discount!
$68$58
Bubble Bath
Bubble Bath
Kylie Baby
Bubble Bath
A tear free, baby-safe and gently cleansing bubble bath.
$17
Moisturizing Lotion
Moisturizing Lotion
Kylie Baby
Moisturizing Lotion
Keep your baby's skin hydrated and soft with this safe and sensitive Kylie Baby Lotion. 
$17
Blue Towel
Blue Towel
Kylie Baby
Blue Towel
A soft, comfy baby towel with hood. 
$30
Brush and Comb Set
Brush and Comb Set
Kylie Baby
Brush and Comb Set
Pair the tear-free shampoo and conditioner with the detangling brush and comb. 
$22
Pink Travel Case
Pink Travel Case
Kylie Baby
Pink Travel Case
Take this adorable cloud print travel case anywhere. 
$30

