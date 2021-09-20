Kylie Jenner Says Her Baby Bump Is 'Getting Big' in New Pregnancy Pic
Kylie Jenner is well on her way to welcoming baby no. 2 with Travis Scott. The 24-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a cute pic of her growing bump while behind the wheel of her car.
In the photo, which mostly shows Kylie's legs in bicycle shorts, her adorable bump can be seen resting on her thighs.
"Belly's getting big," she captioned the pic with two white heart emojis.
Kylie confirmed she was expecting her second child earlier this month in a sweet Instagram video. She also stepped out several times in New York City recently, showing off her maternity style.
Despite plans to attend the 2021 Met Gala, Kylie bowed out of fashion's biggest night at the last minute.
"I'm so sad I couldn't make it this year," she posted to Instagram just prior to the event. "I can't wait to see all the looks."
A source previously told ET that Kylie was considering revealing the sex of her baby at this year's Met Gala, but "she decided to fly back to L.A."
She has since launched her Kylie Swim line and has been getting in lots of quality time in with her and Scott's 3-year-old daughter, Stormi.
