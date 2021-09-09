Kylie Jenner Bares Baby Bump in Statement-Making NYFW Moment: Pics

Kylie Jenner isn't hiding her baby bump this time around. The soon-to-be mom of two showed off her growing bump while in New York City for New York Fashion Week Thursday night. In the statement-making fashion moment, Kylie rocked a bright orange coat and jeans which she paired with a cropped, graphic tee, leaving her bump to do the talking.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

This isn't the first time this pregnancy that Kylie has showed off her pregnancy looks. Earlier this week, the 24-year-old makeup mogul announced that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together, and on Wednesday, she stepped out in New York City with her adorable baby bump on full display.

Kylie posted several photos to Instagram of her all-white look, which included a latex halter mini-dress, heels, a floor-length white coat, and shades. Her tiny bump was clearly visible in the look.

She captioned the pics with an angel baby emoji.

The reality star has been more open about expecting baby no. 2 than when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi. Last month, a source told ET that Kylie "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."

"She wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret!" the source added.

Now that the secret is out, Kylie and Travis Scott are making sure big sister, Stormi, is prepared for the baby's arrival.

A source tells ET, "Kylie is most excited about giving Stormi a sibling, and Stormi is over the moon ecstatic."

"Travis and Kylie are trying to include Stormi bit by bit and doing things like involving her in what the nursery will look like," the source added. "They are making sure she knows how loved she is and preparing her to be a big sister by keeping her very engaged."

