Kylie Jenner Shows Off Angelic Baby Bump in All-White Look
Kylie Jenner isn't keeping this pregnancy under wraps! The 24-year-old makeup mogul announced her news earlier this week and on Wednesday, she stepped out in New York City with her adorable baby bump on full display.
Kylie posted several photos to Instagram of her all-white look, which included a latex halter mini-dress, heels, a floor-length white coat, and shades. Her tiny bump was clearly visible in the look.
She captioned the pics with an angel baby emoji.
The reality star stepped out for dinner in the city, proving that this time around she plans to be in the public eye despite keeping her pregnancy with daughter Stormi entirely private.
Last month a source told ET that Kylie "loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye."
"She wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret!" the source added.
