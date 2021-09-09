How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Preparing Stormi for Sisterhood

Stormi Webster is going to be a big sister -- and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are making sure she's prepared for the baby's arrival.

The couple is expecting their second child together and "can't wait to start another chapter" of their lives with their 3-year-old daughter and baby-on-the-way. A source tells ET, "Kylie is most excited about giving Stormi a sibling, and Stormi is over the moon ecstatic."

"Travis and Kylie are trying to include Stormi bit by bit and doing things like involving her in what the nursery will look like," the source says. "They are making sure she knows how loved she is and preparing her to be a big sister by keeping her very engaged."

"Kylie can't wait to be a new mom again. She feels like she was born to be a mom and can't wait to start another chapter of her life with Stormi and Travis by her side," the source adds.

Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Kylie officially confirmed her pregnancy this week, after multiple sources confirmed to ET that she was pregnant last month.

"Kylie knew the news of her pregnancy was going to come out eventually," the source notes, adding, "She is super excited, but is also looking for some privacy and wants to share special moments and this wonderful new beginning with her family and closest friends."

"She wanted to reveal her pregnancy on her own terms and found that it was a healthy decision for her to try to keep it out of the public eye for as long as possible like she did in her last pregnancy," the source says of Kylie's pregnancy video she shared on social media. "She wants to pour all of her energy into her body, the wonderful new being that she is creating, and to her family who are her biggest cheerleaders and supporters. Her family is so excited, especially because they all love Travis."

The source shares that Kylie's family has been offering to help her "wherever and whenever they can," especially her mom, Kris Jenner.

"Kylie knows she is going to have her hands even fuller than she already does, so she is welcoming any and all advice, especially from her mom, [sisters] Kim [Kardashian] and Kourtney [Kardashian]," the source adds. "The girls are offering to set up playdates, etc. with the other kids to allow Kylie some private time when she wants or needs it."

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 and have been in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018. Even when they took time apart, the two made sure to be the best co-parents for their little girl. As for where their relationship stands, the source tells ET that the rapper "has been doting on Kylie and he is hardly leaving her side."

"He's happily catering to her left and right whenever he can. Their relationship is in a beautiful space and they are more in love than ever and so incredibly excited about the future," the source says.

Travis was clearly ecstatic in Kylie's pregnancy video, smiling wide as she shared the positive pregnancy test. The touching video also included Stormi revealing to Kris that she's going to be a big sister.

See the sweet moment in the video below.

Watch Kris Jenner Cry Over Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Angelic Baby Bump in All-White Look

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 in Sweet Video

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are 'In a Great Place' Ahead of Baby No. 2

Related Gallery