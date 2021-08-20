Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Travis Scott

Stormi Webster is about to be a big sister!

Kylie Jenner is pregnant and expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, multiple sources tell ET. The two welcomed Stormi, now 3, in February 2018.

"Kylie and Travis are expecting their second child together. The couple is very excited to have another kid and give Stormi a sibling," a source says. "Kylie and Travis have talked about growing their family for a while and have always been on the same page with wanting more kids."

"Kylie loves being pregnant and enjoyed her last pregnancy out of the public eye, she wanted to be able to have some of that same experience this time -- but it was not the best kept secret!" a second source adds. "Everyone is so happy for her. She and Travis are in a great place, and this is something they talked about and really planned for."

According to a third source, Kylie feels that Travis has really "gone out of his way to reprove himself to her."

"They are doing great. Kylie's family is very supportive of her and Travis being back together, and all really enjoy spending time with him," the source tells ET. "They have seen that he is striving to be the best dad and partner that he can be, and they have been very impressed with his ongoing responsible actions and effort."

Page Six was first to report the pregnancy news on Friday.

Fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been speculating for a while now that she might be pregnant. Many picked up clues on her social media accounts, bringing up the fact that her 24th birthday earlier this month was a lot more low-key than usual. On top of that, none of Kylie's sisters used a recent photo of her to celebrate her special day -- they were all throwback pics.

In a video that went viral on Friday, Caitlyn Jenner let it slip that someone in the family was pregnant. She said in the clip that she just learned recently she has another grandchild "in the oven." She did not reveal the name.

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 and have been in an on-again, off-again relationship ever since. "They are doing a great job co-parenting together with little to no drama," a source told ET in February of their relationship. "Neither of them are interested in dating others at this time."

Despite their ups and downs, the pregnancy news doesn't come as a surprise, as both Jenner and Scott seemingly have had babies on the brain recently. Additionally, a source previously told ET that the parents were interested in giving Stormi a sibling.

"Kylie is a very hands-on mom and wants the world for Stormi," the source told ET in February. "She does everything she can to show Stormi that she can be whoever she wants and accomplish anything that she sets her mind to -- the sky is the limit."

The source added that Jenner "absolutely wants more children one day and wants to provide Stormi with brothers and sisters of her own."

In May, Jenner shot down rumors that she and the "Sicko Mode" rapper were in an open relationship, with a source telling ET at the time that Scott "really respects Kylie" and "worships the ground she walks on."

"Kylie and Travis are on very close terms and ideally, Kylie would love to have more kids one day and she would of course love for the father of her future children to be Travis, but they aren't putting any pressure on themselves and are seeing where things go," the source said.

Then, one month later, Scott referred to Jenner as his "wifey" when they attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City alongside their daughter.

Meanwhile, Stormi turned three in February with an epic birthday bash in quarantine. The family celebrated with a "cousin party" as well as a girls trip to Turks and Caicos. Watch the clip below for more.

