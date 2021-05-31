Travis Scott and his little girl Stormi make a good team! The daddy-daughter duo spent Memorial Day weekend pelting Kylie Jenner with water balloons, and it couldn't have been cuter.

Jenner and Scott spent the holiday weekend with the ASTROWORLD artist's family in Houston, Texas, People reports, and they spent their time enjoying the warm weather.

Jenner shared a series of videos to her Instagram story on Monday, showing her adorable 3-year-old daughter in a yellow dress as she filled up a cluster of water balloons from a hose with her dad.

In a following video, Stormi doesn't hesitate at all to toss a balloon in her mom's direction, while Jenner tells her not to and yells as she does. It doesn't take long before Scott is getting in on the fun, chasing Jenner and their little girl around the yard.

In one of the last clips she posted from the get together, Stormi and her dad are outside while Jenner tapes from behind a glass door and confidently states, "You can't get me now!"

Stormi throws the balloon with all the strength a toddler can muster and it adorably bounces right off the glass and rolls back toward her. Scott, meanwhile, nails the glass in a shower of water. It's truly an adorable family memory.

Jenner, 23, and Scott, 29, recently reconnected romantically and were seen packing on some PDA while celebrating Scott's 29th birthday in Miami, Florida, earlier this month.

A source recently told ET, "Kylie and Travis are trying to make things work in a way that makes sense for them. Travis really respects Kylie and worships the ground she walks on. She means a lot to him. He loves that Kylie is such a boss and how great of a mom she is. Kylie loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi's life."

The source added that Jenner hopes to give Stormi a sibling some day.

"Kylie and Travis are on very close terms and ideally, Kylie would love to have more kids one day and she would of course love for the father of her future children to be Travis," the source said. "But they aren't putting any pressure on themselves and are seeing where things go."

A second source told ET earlier this month, "Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together. They've always had a strong connection and chemistry and they're exploring their relationship romantically again."

The pair has been in an on-off romance since 2017.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Give Stormi a Magical Day at Disneyland This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Travis Scott Shares Daughter Stormi's 'Major Influence' on His Career

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Share Bday Tributes to Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Gushes Over 'Little Pro' Stormi Webster Snowboarding

Kylie Jenner Denies Having Open Relationship With Travis Scott

Related Gallery