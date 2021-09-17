Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Jokingly Impersonates Her Mom: 'Hi, It's Me, Kylie Jenner'
Stormi Webster, the blossoming actress! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 3-year-old daughter already enjoys giving her famous mom a hard time.
While Kylie, 24, was trying to promote her new Kylie Swim line in an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, her little girl couldn't stop herself from popping in for an adorable cameo.
After asking if she could do the "funny faces," covering her mom's face, and goofing off, Stormi snuck in front of her mom again, saying, "It's me, Kylie, Kylie Jenner!"
Fans also noticed in the video that pregnant Kylie was wearing a gold chain necklace with the years 2018 and 2022 on it, seemingly symbolizing the year Stormi was born and the year her new baby will arrive.
Earlier in the day, Kylie shared a sweet three-part floral arrangement she received from her pal Sev Petrosian. The flowers were shaped into three bears representing the makeup mogul, Stormi and her baby-to-be.
Kylie confirmed she is expecting her second child earlier this month in a sweet Instagram video. It's important to Kylie and Travis that they prepare their daughter for her future baby sibling.
"Travis and Kylie are trying to include Stormi bit by bit and doing things like involving her in what the nursery will look like," a source recently told ET. "They are making sure she knows how loved she is and preparing her to be a big sister by keeping her very engaged."
"Kylie can't wait to be a new mom again. She feels like she was born to be a mom and can't wait to start another chapter of her life with Stormi and Travis by her side," the source added.
